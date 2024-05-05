Sindh Governor Congratulates Sadiq Khan on Historic Third Term as London Mayor

Karachi, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori extended his congratulations to Sadiq Khan for securing a third term as Mayor of London, marking a historic achievement as the first individual to do so. The Governor also highlighted the significance of this victory for the overseas Pakistani community.

According to Sindh Governor House, Governor Tesori praised the milestone as an honor that enhances the profile of British Pakistanis worldwide. He expressed intentions to invite Mayor Khan to Karachi in the near future to discuss potential collaborations and to celebrate this remarkable achievement.