Sindh Governor hands over PPEs to CHK

June 10, 2020

Karachi:Governor Sindh Imran Ismail here Wednesday handed over 1500 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), 2000 face masks and hand sanitizers to the administration of Civil Hospital Karachi.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Khadim Qureshi, AMS Dr. Ismail Memon and AMS Dr. Rubina Bashir were present on the occasion.

Governor Sindh, on the occasion, said that doctors, paramedics and janitorial staff are the front-line soldiers in our fight against covid-19. Their invaluable and untiring efforts have been commendable and the whole nation salutes them for their unprecedented sacrifices, he added.

He said that PPEs were the basic requirement of health professionals and Government would ensure that the same are provided to them when and where needed. With the availability of PPEs, the health professional could discharge their duties with utmost peace of mind, and remain infection free while dealing with covid-19 patients.

Governor Sindh said that we have to learn to live with Covid-19 as there were no signs of it diminishing in near future. By adopting simple precautionary measures, we can control the spread of this virus, he added.

He said that we have to remind ourselves of social distancing, avoiding handshakes, hugs and washing hands several times a day. It should be included in our daily routine for the better health of ourselves and our family and friends, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is saying from day one that our country could not afford a complete lockdown as our ground realities are totally different from those of developed nations. We have to strike a balance between Covid-19 precautionary measures and economic activities, he added.

