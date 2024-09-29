Karachi: Governor of Sindh, Kamran Khan Tesori, hosted a reception at the Governor’s House for a delegation of international investors, emphasizing the significant contributions of the Memon business community to Pakistan’s development and welfare. Speaking at the event, Governor Tesori highlighted the role of the community in sectors such as education, health, and social services. He also detailed ongoing welfare projects, including IT training for youth aimed at transforming the province into an IT hub.
According to Sindh Governor House, the reception was part of an international business conference organized by the International Memon Organization, aimed at boosting the economy. The governor praised the Memon community for its longstanding commitment to social welfare and its pivotal role in economic development. Initiatives such as the distribution of ration bags to 850,000 people and motorbikes to 4,500 victims of street crime were underscored as examples of the community’s impactful actions. Additionally, Tesori mentioned the installation of a “Bell of Hope” at the Governor’s House to address public grievances promptly and the success of modern IT training courses that have already benefited over 50,000 youths.
