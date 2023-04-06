Sindh Governor Kamran khan Tessori reached Sumanabad to observe the 14th Suhri

Karachi, April 06, 2023 (PPI-OT):Awami Governor Kamran Khan Tesori reached Sumanabad to perform the 14th Sehri. The people welcomed him warmly and took pictures and selfies with him. Governor Sindh mingled with the people and inquired about their welfare. Governor Sindh said that there is a different pleasure in doing suhoor with the people. Inshallah, I will distribute suhoor among the people from tomorrow.

He said that the safe city project should be completed as soon as possible and necessary funds should be provided for it and I will also write a letter to the Chief Minister. He said that the effort is to stay among the people, that’s why I break the fast in the governor’s house among the people. People participate in Iftar.

He said that he likes to work like a common man, I also make pakoras myself, going among the people. I listen to their problems and try to solve them, today the governor has made the access of the common man to Sindh very easy, I personally welcome those who participate in the public Iftar.

He said that he invites Mehndi, bangles on moon night and Sher Khurma on the day of Eid. He said that people ask me when I will come to our area, I assure you that I will come everywhere, just wait for me. He said that I get a lot of love from people, which is impossible to express.

Anyone who has a problem should approach me through social media. In this regard, people can come to the Governor House and get their problems resolved, they can also call our helpline. are He said that I am the constitutional head of this province, there are rights of the people in every clause of the constitution and they have not been resolved till date?

He said that I have not come for rhetoric, I am a public governor. I am the one who lives among the people, the people are worried, we have to solve their problems because the economic conditions have become very bad and the unemployment rate is also increasing.

Speaking, Governor Sindh said that after 34 murders, not the SHO but the police chief should be changed, the IG of the province should say that there is a shortage of 5000 personnel, if there are no security cameras, then I also become silent, this is the work of the government. That is why I am saying that the safe city project should be completed in one month by cutting the budget. I don’t know why the Chief Minister is silent in this regard.

