Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met with Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Abdul Khaabir Azad.
During the meeting, discussions were held on various matters, including the role of religious scholars in fostering sectarian harmony, unity, and public peace. A commitment to promote interfaith harmony and tolerance was also expressed.
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized the invaluable role of religious scholars in assisting the government in resolving challenges. Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad praised Governor Sindh’s vision for empowering the youth, calling it commendable.