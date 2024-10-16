Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori today paid tribute to rural women on the occasion of the International Day of Rural Women, acknowledging their significant contributions.
He said in a statement that today is a day to recognize the immense services of rural women. Mr Tessori emphasized the invaluable role rural women play in agriculture and rural development, particularly in promoting environmental protection.
The governor further highlighted that achieving gender equality and empowering women remain top priorities. He stressed that acknowledging the tireless efforts of rural women is a collective responsibility.