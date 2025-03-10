Chairman Community Policing Karachi, Murad Sohni, met with Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori to provide a detailed briefing on new security measures, traffic management systems, and road safety initiatives at Governor House.
According to a statement by the Sindh Governor House today, during the briefing, it was outlined that advanced traffic management systems, awareness campaigns, and other initiatives have been introduced to enhance road safety and reduce accidents in Karachi.
A mobile-based number plate recognition system has been installed at Governor House to ensure secure entry and exit. The system identifies any criminal records associated with a vehicle within 30 seconds and generates an immediate report.
Additionally, the “Talaash” app has been integrated, using biometric verification to track criminal activities and detect suspicious individuals. Modern surveillance cameras have also been deployed to strengthen security monitoring.
Murad Sohni informed the governor that these measures will improve traffic flow in the city and contribute to reducing road accidents. Governor Sindh expressed satisfaction with the implementation of the new security and traffic management system. He emphasized that utilizing advanced technology is essential for public safety and efficient law enforcement.
He further highlighted that these initiatives will play a key role in enhancing security for Karachi’s citizens while reinforcing the overall security framework of Governor House.