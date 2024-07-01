Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori today expressed deep sorrow over the tragic bus accident in Karachi’s Mauripur area, where several individuals died and others were injured when they are going for a picnic.
In a statement, he prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased, strength for their families, and the swift recovery of the injured. The Governor asked the Commissioner Karachi and Additional IG Karachi Police for a detailed report on the accident.
He also instructed the relevant authorities to ensure that the injured receive comprehensive medical care.