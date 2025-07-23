Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori today thanked UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi for the new five-year visa policy for Pakistani nationals. Tessori emphasized the enduring and robust relationship between Pakistan and the UAE.
These comments were made during a meeting at Governor House Karachi, with UAE Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi also in attendance. The officials discussed bilateral cooperation, commerce, investment, and shared interests.
Tessori expressed Sindh province”s particular eagerness to boost trade and economic partnerships with the UAE.
Al-Zaabi congratulated Tessori and his family on their recent Hajj pilgrimage and praised the governor”s contribution to implementing the five-year visa scheme. He asserted the UAE”s view of Pakistan as a rising force in regional economics and defense.
Al-Remeithi also acknowledged Tessori”s support, noting the increased travel of Pakistanis to the UAE in recent months, and the extensive support they receive upon arrival.