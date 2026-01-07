Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori called upon the international community on Monday to fulfil its promise to the Kashmiri people and take serious notice of alleged Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.
In a special message marking Right to Self-Determination Day, the governor asserted that the people of Kashmir must be granted their legitimate and internationally recognised right to decide their own future in line with United Nations resolutions.
Tessori affirmed that Pakistan would persistently provide its moral, political, and diplomatic backing to its Kashmiri brothers and sisters across every available forum. He reiterated that Pakistan will stand in solidarity with the Kashmiri people until their freedom is secured, underscoring the nation”s unwavering commitment.
The governor concluded that the observance of the day serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring struggle, significant sacrifices, and the steadfast determination of the Kashmiri populace in their pursuit of a just cause.