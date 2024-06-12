KARACHI, June 12 (PPI) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori visited the Sohrab Goth cattle market, where public expressed pleasant surprise upon seeing the governor among them.
According to the Governor House statement issued on Wednesday, the market administration welcomed Tessori and provided him with a detailed briefing about the market’s operations. Tessori engaged in conversations with traders and buyers regarding the available facilities and inquired about their prices of animals from the traders.
Speaking to the media, the governor highlighted that excellent arrangements have been made for both buyers and traders in the cattle market. He said that this cattle market is recognized as the largest in Asia. In this regard, he directed the IG Sindh Police to enhance security measures at the market.
In response to a question, he said that, like last year, 100 camels will be sacrificed at the Governor House this year as well. He appealed to the affluent individuals to provide meat to the poor throughout the year, as inflation has made it difficult for the average person to afford meat.
Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori met with the Netherlands Ambassador, Ms. Henny De Vries, at the Governor House. The discussion encompassed various topics, including economic and cultural relations, trade expansion, and investment opportunities. Governor Kamran Khan Tessori underscored the historic bilateral ties between Pakistan and the Netherlands.
Following the meeting, the Governor and the Netherlands Ambassador participated in a lottery event, awarding fortunate students with motorcycles, laptops, and iPhones. Ambassador De Vries praised the Governor’s initiatives, emphasizing the excellent amenities provided to the students.
The Netherlands Ambassador, along with the Governor, also visited the IT Marquee, where she commended the impressive facilities. Additionally, she toured the historical office of Pakistan’s founding father, Quaid-e-Azam.