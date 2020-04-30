Sindh govt notifies selection committee for hiring medics and paramedics

May 1, 2020

KARACHI:In the wake of the emergency declared in Sindh for coronavirus (COVID-19), the Sindh government has formed a three-member committee to hire medics and paramedics in Sindh Health Department.

According to the notification, in pursuance of section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014 and in the wake of the emergency, the Sindh government has notified a selection committee for hiring medical staff.

The selection committee comprised District Health Officer (concerned district), a representative of secretary, Health Department and representative of Director General, Health Services Sindh, Hyderabad.

The terms of reference for selection committee are to submit its recommendations of suitable candidates for approval of the competent authority.

