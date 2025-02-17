Sindh government spokesperson Samita Afzal Syed on Sunday refuted MQM leader Farooq Sattar’s statement, alleging that MQM is attempting to gain public sympathy by blaming the Sindh government for its political decline.
She remarked that those who once promoted linguistic politics in Karachi are now presenting themselves as victims of conspiracy.
According to a statement by Sindh Information Department, Samita asserted that MQM was originally formed on a linguistic basis and has consistently propagated unrest. She pointed out that Karachi’s residents are fully aware of who was responsible for disrupting the city’s peace and who contributed to restoring stability.
She urged MQM to stop misleading the people of Karachi and refrain from spreading division. She emphasized that the Sindh government is taking all necessary measures to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property.
Concluding her remarks, she stated that Karachi’s residents no longer support development linked to linguistic politics.