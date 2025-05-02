Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director Coco Ushiyama agreed to launch a Rs578.39 million school meals pilot project in Malir District, targeting 11,000 primary students with daily nutritious meals to improve learning outcomes, attendance, and child nutrition.
The decision was reached on Thursday during a high-level meeting at CM House, which also addressed broader collaboration between the Sindh government and WFP on maternal and child health. The meeting was attended by senior provincial officials and WFP representatives, including Hilde Bergsama and Salma Yaqub.
The pilot project, to be implemented during the 2025-26 academic year, will be jointly funded, with the Sindh government contributing 80 percent (Rs462.71 million) and WFP covering the remaining 20 percent (Rs115.68 million). Meals will be prepared in a centralised kitchen and distributed to selected peri-urban schools that meet basic infrastructure and sanitation standards. Each meal will include lentils, rice or bread, vegetables, and a weekly fruit serving.
Chief Minister Shah noted that the initiative is expected not only to tackle malnutrition and improve education indicators but also to generate local employment and promote community food systems. “This project will offer critical insights into sustainable school meal delivery and serve as a model for province-wide implementation,” he stated.
Alongside the school meals project, the meeting reviewed existing maternal and child nutrition programs, including the federal BISP Nashonuma initiative and the provincial Mamta program. While both address malnutrition among women and children, BISP operates via the national Kafalat registry and focuses on food supplements, whereas Mamta offers conditional cash transfers (CCTs) and allows self-enrolment across 15 districts.
To reduce duplication and strengthen coordination, participants agreed on three action points: realigning the technical frameworks of both programs, establishing a two-way data-sharing system to identify overlaps and service gaps, and developing a joint targeting mechanism for more effective outreach.
Ms. Ushiyama reaffirmed WFP’s commitment to supporting Sindh in its efforts to reduce stunting and wasting and enhance service delivery through innovation and data-driven approaches.
The two sides also agreed to explore joint interventions to address the growing impact of climate change on vulnerable communities in the province.
Monitoring of the school meals pilot will include regular attendance tracking, with a goal of maintaining 70 percent daily presence, and baseline and endline evaluations to assess impact. The Education Management Information System (EMIS) and school-level data will be key tools in this process.
The Chief Minister concluded that the initiative aligns with Sindh’s broader social protection goals and has the potential to empower marginalised groups, especially girls, through improved school retention and health.