﻿Sindh Grounds 60% of Government Fleet to Curb Soaring Fuel Costs

The Sindh government has taken drastic austerity measures by grounding over 1,500 official vehicles, representing 60 percent of its fleet across numerous departments, in a significant move to combat escalating fuel prices and slash government expenditure.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, who also chairs the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Austerity, confirmed today the decision in a statement. He detailed that out of a total of 2,837 vehicles, 1,524 have been withdrawn from service, affecting more than 47 provincial departments, including key sectors such as Health, Finance, School Education, Energy, and Anti-Corruption.

The minister noted that in certain departments, the vehicle reduction rate surpassed 65 percent. In an exceptional case, the Inter-Provincial Coordination Department has had its entire vehicle fleet immobilised.

The initiative is aimed at curtailing energy consumption, reining in governmental spending, and promoting the efficient utilisation of state resources. Mr Memon emphasised that the provincial government is rigorously enforcing its austerity policy in the national interest.

These cost-cutting measures are anticipated not only to lower operational expenses but also to foster a culture of better resource management. The government projects that the move will save crores of rupees in fuel expenditure.

All governmental departments have received directives to ensure the full implementation of this policy. However, Mr Memon clarified that vehicles designated for essential and emergency services will continue to operate as required to avoid disruption to critical functions.