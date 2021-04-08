Sindh HEC to award Rs40 million scholarships to varsities students: Sindh Chief Minister

Karachi, April 08, 2021 (PPI-OT): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Rs40 million scholarships would be granted to the students of public and private sector universities. “These scholarships will be awarded on merit-cum-need basis for the students of BS/MS/M.Phil/Ph.D of Public sector universities and for the students of MS/M.Phil/Ph.D of Private sector universities during the current financial year.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of Sindh HEC and vice chancellor of Public Universities here at the CM House. The ceremony was attended by Sr Advisor for U and B Nisar Khuhro, Minister Local Nasir Shah, Chairman HEC Dr Asim, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, vice chancellors of public sector universities and other concerned. In the simple ceremony, the chief minister distributed cheques Rs25 million among five universities of rural areas to establish Information Technology Labs.

The chief minister on the recommendation of the provincial Higher Education Commission (HEC) distributed Rs25 million among five public sector universities of rural areas at a rate of Rs5 million each for establishment of IT labs. These universities include Shaikh Ayaz University, Shikarpur, Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University, Sukkur, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development, Khairpur, Government College University, Hyderabad and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari, Karachi. Mr Shah also distributed cheques Rs45.7 million 26 research projects of faculty members of the universities as follows:

University of Sindh Jamshoro. University of Karachi, NED University, Karachi. Mehran University Jamshoro, Dow University, Liaquat Medical University, Jamshoro. Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur. Sukkur IBA University, Begum Nusrat Bhutto University, Sukkur. Government College University, Hyderabad.

The chief minister said that Smart class in a university is an innovative concept in education. In this environment e-learning and online education was the need of this time. “Use of smart classrooms in universities is not a dream, but it is the necessity of the time.

Sindh HEC has initiated the program to provide funding to establish Smart classrooms in all public Sector Universities of Sindh, Chairman HEC Dr Asim told the chief minister and added in the first phase, the commission has approved funding to seven newly established / underdeveloped universities.

The chief minister distributed cheques of Rs.21 million, Rs. 3 million each to the universities as follows:

Shaikh Ayaz University Shikarpur, Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University Sukkur, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development, Khairpur, Government College University, Hyderabad and Shaheed Allah Baksh Soomro Arts and Design University, Jamshoro.

In order to enhance and promote a culture of teaching and research in the rapidly changing global scenario the Sindh Higher Education Commission (Sindh HEC) is providing handholding support to public sector universities for organizing ‘Seminar / Conference/ workshop and Symposia Program’.

The Sindh HEC received nine proposals from different public sector universities. On the recommendation of the Review Committee the proposals of following Universities amounting to Rs.8.8 million have been approved, including University of Sindh, Jamshoro, NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi, Begum Nusrat Bhutto University for Women, Sukkur. Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Sakrand and University of Sufism and Modern Sciences, Bhit Shah. The proposals of remaining universities will be finalized shortly for the universities.

