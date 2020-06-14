Sindh hospitals face acute shortage of pulmonologists and respiratory therapists

June 14, 2020

KARACHI:The public sector hospitals of Sindh province have been facing an acute shortage of pulmonologists and respiratory therapists and no any concrete step has been taken yet to fill these important posts despite COVID-19 crisis are deepening with each passing day.

Health experts said a big number of deaths due to coronavirus were occurring because of lungs failure of the people across Pakistan, including Sindh, and those causalities could only be averted if pomologists and respiratory therapists would be available in all tertiary care and district level hospitals.

The pulmonologists are only available at Chest Department of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) while no such facility is present in Civil Hospital Karachi, Sindh Government Lyari Hospital, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Sindh Government Qatar Hospital and other districts hospitals of the city.

Although, few pulmonologists and respiratory therapists are available in private sector hospitals of Karachi, but the majority of public sector health facilities lacked chest specialists. Similarly, no pulmonologists and respiratory therapists are available in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Nawabshah and other cities of the Sindh province.

According to the experts, the presence of pulmonologists and respiratory therapists are mandatory in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), particularly established for COVID-19 patients. There is an urgent need to hire pulmonologists and respiratory therapists in public sector hospitals of Sindh to minimize the deaths happening in the hospitals due to coronavirus.

When contacted, Medical Superintendent, CHK, Dr Khadim Hussain Qureshi, said no any pulmonologist and respiratory therapist had been posted in his hospital, however, a formal request was being sent to Sindh health department for the provision of those doctors.

