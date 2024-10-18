KARACHI: eTurbo Motors today held the launching ceremony of electric motorcycles at a local hotel in Karachi. The ceremony was attended by Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon as the chief guest and consular generals from several countries, corporate CEOs, and other distinguished guests.
Speaking on this occasion, Mr Memon praised the company’s contribution to Pakistan’s electric vehicles sector, stating, “The launch of eTurbo Motors is a significant step toward realizing Pakistan’s green energy ambitions. This investment supports the country’s environmental goals and promises to create jobs and stimulate local industry. I commend eTurbo Motors for leading the way in the EV revolution.”
Sheikh Osama Nadeem, CEO of eTurbo Motors, emphasized the company’s mission to drive the green revolution in Pakistan. “Our vision is to provide affordable, eco-friendly, and reliable transportation for every Pakistani,” said Nadeem. “We have designed our range to meet the needs of different segments—whether it’s young commuters, professionals, or seasoned riders, said Nadeem.
The company has invested PKR 500 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility in Karachi’s SITE area, with an initial capacity to produce 10,000 motorcycles annually.