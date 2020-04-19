Sindh Information Minister visits Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, hands over personal protection equipment

April 19, 2020

Karachi, April 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah visited Abbasi Shaheed Hospital on Sunday and handed over the personal protection equipment to the doctors, nurses and paramedics looking after the coronavirus patients at the hospital.

Talking to doctors and paramedical staff on the occasion, he said that the doctors and the paramedics were their frontline heroes in the fight against the coronavirus. “At a moment when the whole country was suffering from a pandemic in the form of coronavirus, the services and courage of our doctors and paramedical staff is commendable,” he said.

Shah said that because of the Sindh government’s integrated strategy, not only the spread of the coronavirus was under control, but many of its victims had also fully recovered. The provincial minister said that the current situation in the country could not afford any form of aggression or blame game, that was why, the Sindh government was fully cooperating with the federal government as per instructions of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his team’s hard work would result in the complete elimination of the coronavirus from the province. Shah during his visit also inspected various departments and wards of the hospital.

Briefing the Provincial Information Minister on the occasion, Senior Director Samra Kausar said that the safety measures for all the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff had been ensured. She said that all incoming patients were being provided with all the facilities under the Sindh government’s guidelines. More place had also been arranged to quarantine the patients affected by the Coronavirus, Dr. Salma Kausar told the Minister.

