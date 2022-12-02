Sindh is going through great destruction: Liaquat Baloch

LARKANA: Naib Amir, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Liaquat Baloch said in a press conference at Larkana Press Club here on Friday that due to floods and rains, Sindh is going through great destruction, where houses and crops have been destroyed, but the federal and provincial governments have shown serious incompetence and failure in rescue, they have not come up with any plan for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

He said that Imran Khan also made telethons, announced and collected billions of rupees, it was not possible to find out where the money is and how the victims are being helped. Irrespective of the issues, there should be an action plan for the rehabilitation of the flood victims at the international level.

He further said that Jamaat-e-Islami had done a lot of work for the flood victims by Al-Khidmat Foundation of Pakistan and our work was recognized at the international level, because we have a plan of action for the rehabilitation of the flood victims. He said that we will spend the donor’s funds on the flood victims.

Liaquat Baloch further said that the rain water takes the form of flood but there is no plan for this, how to make this water a source of mercy for the people. He said that we are putting the debt of the whole world on ourselves, but despite this, the risk of default is not ending, the value of the rupee is not recovering, the domestic currency is decreasing, inflation is so much beyond tolerance. He said that until the payment of utility bills is no longer possible for the people, how can the economy be put on its feet where the cost of production increases.

He said that there is a coalition government in the country, to which the government has come after the no-confidence vote of Imran Khan, but despite passage of several months there is no plan of the government’s policy strategy till now and the relief of the people. He said that Imran Khan is also a continuation of the failure of the past governments and the current rulers are also a continuation of the failure of Imran Khan. Humans are being targeted again, even to the extent that people from law enforcement agencies are being targeted, he added.

He said that where the municipal elections have been held, no one is ready to give authority to the local bodies, every tactic is being used to delay the local elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, but the government is not ready to give an empowered local government system. We demand that where the municipal elections are held, all the institutions should be activated, they should be given funds and there should be a strong monitoring system for the development works and the use of money in the municipal institutions.

He said that the political crisis in the country is taking the worst shape, if there are resignations and the assemblies are dissolved, and appointments have been made on the basis of merit and seniority in the army and with this the nation has taken the breath of the comfort. Despite this, he added, this political crisis is not ending.

Imran Khan’s long march also failed, which did not yield any results, despite this, no political stability has been achieved. He said that if Imran Khan dissolves the assemblies and elections are held, but even then political stability is not seen far away. The cause of the political crisis is the economic crisis, he said.

We are not ready to recognize the victory of the people in Afghanistan and ignore Kashmir and there are many announcements and claims regarding the CPEC, but it has not yet been fulfilled. He said that the only solution to all the crises in the country is the elections, for this electoral reforms are necessary, so the Election Commission should be empowered. He said that there is a need for national dialogue in the country, the decision of electoral reforms should be made through national dialogue.