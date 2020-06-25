Sindh PA continues debate on budget

June 25, 2020

Karachi:The Sindh Assembly continued general discussion on the Annual Budget 2020-21 on Thursday, says Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) in Daily Factsheet.

The House met for six hours and 30 minutes. The sitting started at 1120 hours against the scheduled time of 1000 hours. The Speaker presided over the sitting for five hours and 35 minutes while the Deputy Speaker chaired the rest of the proceedings. The Leaders of the House attended the sitting for two hours and two minutes. The Leader of the Opposition was present for five hours and 38 minutes.

As many as 14 MPAs (8%) were present at the outset and 44 (26%) at the adjournment of the sitting. The Parliamentary leaders of PPPP, MQM, GDA and PTI attended the sitting. As many as six out of nine minority lawmakers were also present.

A total of nine lawmakers – PPPP (5), PTI (2), and MQMP and GDA (one each) – participated in the budget debate for five hours and 59 minutes. MQMP lawmakers opposed the provincial budget 2020-21 and walked out from the proceedings at 1432 hours. They did not return to the House till adjournment of the sitting.

The House was adjourned to meet again on June 26, 2020 (Friday) at 1400 hours.

