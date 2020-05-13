Sindh postpones Matriculation, Intermediate exams; students be promoted to next class

May 14, 2020

Karachi:Sindh government has decided to postpone the Matriculation and Intermediate examinations and instead promote these students to the next class.

Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani said they would bringing changes in relevant laws to promote the students to next classes. He said in present circumstances it is difficult to hold exams. He said a suitable ordinance would be brought to make possible that students are being promoted to the next class without talking examination and their marks percentage would be adjusted on the basis of marks of previous exam.

He said in the next meeting of the steering committee whole education plan would be decided.

