Sindh registered 644 dengue fever cases

July 20, 2020

Karachi:The Prevention and Control Program for Dengue (PCPD) Sindh has registered 644 dengue fever cases across the Sindh province out of which 589 surfaced in Karachi city alone since 1st January to 20 July 2020.

The PCPD has recorded 252 dengue fever case in February, 125 in February, 80 in March, 31 in April, 49 in May, 70 in June and 37 till 20 July 2020. A death due to dengue fever was also reported in Karachi city this year so far.

Out of total 644 Sindh cases, 589 were reported in Karachi Division, 30 in Hyderabad, 10 in Mirpurkhas, seven in Sukkur, six in Larkana, and two in Shaheed Benazirabad respectively. In Karachi Division, 155 cases surfaced in District Central, 162 in District East, 73 in District West, 84 in District South, 68 in District Korangi and 23 in District Malir. However, 24 cases of Karachi districts unspecified and unresponsed.

