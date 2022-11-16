Sindh rulers not ready to even listen to masses’ problems: Haleem

KARACHI: Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the apathetic rulers of Sindh are even not ready to just listen to the problems of people and they are also not summoning Sindh Assembly session despite passage of three months.

Addressing a crowded press conference in Sindh Assembly here Wednesday, he said now whole Pakistan was ready for a change. He said Sindh Assembly was not playing its due role. He said the MQM had lost its political credibility. He said they were now doing politics of vested interests.

He said due to the worst floods in Sindh, law and order was in shambles. He said the session of Sindh assembly was not being summoned. Haleem said: “We have talked to the MQM leaders but they are not willing to sign the requisition to summon the session. Anyway we will deposit the requisition on Thursday with a three-point agenda: local government issues, performance of select committee and rehabilitation of the flood affectees.”

Haleem said three months had passed but the rehabilitation work was yet to be started in flood affected areas. He said the PPP had been ruling Sindh for the last 15 years and its performance was just zero. Education sector in the province is in a poor shape, as already accepted by secretary education.

Thousands of schools have been closed for last ten years. Teachers have become ghost employees. There are no facilities in rural schools. He said healthcare sector is also in the shambles. In Johi 32 people died of malaria. Diseases are spreading fast. PPHI has been given to the health department. He said police tortured the health employees when they protested for their rights. He said these employees are not being given risk allowance.

Haleem Adil said Rs1.82billion were taken out from the bank account of deputy commissioner Matiari. He said NHA has sent this money for motorway but the DC took this money. He said 15 Crore rupees were found in bank accounts of three policemen in Larkana. He asked whose money is this. He said no tents and ration is provided to the flood affectees. He said law and order is Sindh is shattered but 6000 cops of Sindh were sent to Islamabad to fight with people. He said land mafia is active with the help of anti-encrochment department. He said lands worth billions of rupees are being occupied in Karachi. He said corruption in on the rise and IGP Sindh is taking actions on political basis.

He said Imran Khan would return to power with the support of masses. He said early elections are the solution to the present crisis. He said the elements who want difference between people and institutions are enemy of the country. He said we would become a other Iraq and Lybiya if our army is weakened. He said Shehbaz Sharif went for consultation with an absconder.

He said Article 6 should be applied for this. He said it seems that the Prime Minister would appoint a chief of his choice without merit. He said FIR should be filed against three accused whose names are given by Imran Khan. He said when the march would reach Pindi, Imran Khan would be there. He said PTI would win next elections in whole Sindh.