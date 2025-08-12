Pasban Democratic Party’s General Secretary Iqbal Hashmi and Vice Chairman Rafiq Khaskeli have said that the people of Sindh are not alone, Pasban is fighting the battle of all Pakistanis. Expressing solidarity with the public, they said they are struggling for all Pakistanis in the province.
The leaders vowed to continue their campaign against the quota system, deeming it illegal, including a large public march. Pasban aims to unite all residents of Sindh, regardless of ethnicity, under its banner. The organization is currently fighting over a dozen cases for the rights of various ethnic groups.
They compared a true student leader, Altaf Shakoor, to Altaf Hussain and emphasized the need to ensure equal rights for all citizens of Sindh to address Pakistan’s challenges. They stated that those whose ancestors created Pakistan also have the ability to legally fight for their rights.
The Pasban leaders appealed to major political parties in Islamabad to acknowledge the difficulties faced by Karachi’s residents. They said that providing adequate resources and merit-based opportunities for youth can transform the city into a major industrial hub, significantly boosting Pakistan’s GDP. They praised the internationally recognized business acumen of Karachi’s industrialists and condemned the discriminatory treatment against them. Finally, they demanded the removal of the PPP-led Sindh government, citing corruption and incompetence.