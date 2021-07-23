Sino-Pak friendship emerging as strong strategic partnership: Foreign Minister

Islamabad, July 23, 2021 (PPI-OT):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the Pak-China friendship, which has entered the seventh decade, is emerging as a strong strategic partnership. He expressed these views in a video statement before leaving for China on a two-day visit on Friday, on the invitation of his Chinese Counterpart Wang Yi. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and senior officials also accompany him.

The Foreign Minister said bilateral strategic agenda would be discussed in his meeting with the Chinese counterpart. He said the two sides would also exchange views on the situation in Afghanistan and the region. He said a detailed meeting would be held on the progress made so far on the projects related to China Pakistan Economic Corridor and its future strategy. The Foreign Minister expressed confidence that his visit to China would further strengthen bilateral fraternal relations between the two countries.

