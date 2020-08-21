Site industries shutdown due to zero gas pressure

August 21, 2020

Karachi:President of SITE Association of Industry Suleman Chawla expressed deep concerns over low gas pressure in SITE area Karachi and demanded the SSGC to immediately restore gas to industrial sector with required pressure otherwise production will come to a halt completely.

In a press statement he informed that for the last 3-days industrialists are facing severe low gas pressure due to which production is badly affected, especially exporters. He added that industries already fighting with Covid-19 pandemic for the last five months, but it is unfortunate that everyday such steps taken by different departments are making difficult for industries to function smoothly, and now this low gas pressure has added more difficulties for the industrialists.

Suleman Chawla appealed to the Prime Minister and concerned ministries to immediately take notice of this, and instruct SSGC to provide require gas pressure, otherwise most of the industries would closed down and export orders would be badly affected. In addition, closure of industries would also generate unemployment.

