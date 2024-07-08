Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred six Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report Sunday, the youth were martyred by Indian troops during cordon and search operations in Mudergham and Frisal Chinnigan areas of the district.
Four youth were killed by Indian troops in Chingam Frisal while two bodies of youth were found on Sunday morning from the debris of the house destroyed by Indian troops with chemical substances in Modergham.
Earlier, two Indian troops were killed in attacks in the Mudergham and Frisal Chinnigan areas of Kulgam.