Six more Covid testing centers in Quetta

June 28, 2020

QUETTA: Six more centers have been established in Quetta to test coronavirus.

As per details, the Provincial Health Department has established six more centres for the test of novel corona virus in the provincial capital.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Dr. Sirmud Saeed Khan, Incharge Corona Virus Cell said on the directions of Secretary Health Department, Dostain Khan Jamaldini, six more centres for collecting samples to conduct tests of novel corona virus have been established at Basic Health Unit GOR Colony, Basic Health Unit Kabeer Tajik Nawa Killi Quetta, Basic Health Unit Village Aid Sariab Road, Social Security Health Centre, Satellite Town, Basic Health Unit Ahmed Khanzai Sariab Road and Government School Old Marriabad, Quetta.

