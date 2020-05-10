National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Ministries, Official News

Sixth consignment of equipment from China arrives in Pakistan

May 10, 2020

Islamabad, May 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): A PIA flight carrying sixth consignment of goods consisting of 17 tons of medical and safety equipment arrived in Pakistan from China today. According to spokesperson of the National Disaster Management Authority, the equipment includes 24 X-Ray machines and their parts, 371,000 VTMs for testing and over one million different types of masks. He said the shipment process of goods purchased from China to Pakistan continues through Pakistan Airlines.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Tags:

PPI_Banner