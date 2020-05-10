Sixth consignment of equipment from China arrives in Pakistan
Islamabad, May 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): A PIA flight carrying sixth consignment of goods consisting of 17 tons of medical and safety equipment arrived in Pakistan from China today. According to spokesperson of the National Disaster Management Authority, the equipment includes 24 X-Ray machines and their parts, 371,000 VTMs for testing and over one million different types of masks. He said the shipment process of goods purchased from China to Pakistan continues through Pakistan Airlines.
