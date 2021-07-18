Islamabad, July 18, 2021 (PPI-OT):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar says the skill scholarships under ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’ is a beacon of hope for unemployed youth of the country.

He expressed these views on his twitter handle along with a success story of Shakeel Ahmed, who is earning 60,000 rupees per month through an online website after completing six-month course in Graphics Designing under Hunarmand Pakistan Programme. Usman Dar said it is heartening to see that youth from all the federating units of Pakistan are reaping benefits of ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’.

He congratulated Shakeel Ahmed, who is from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on getting an online job. Shakeel Ahmed, in a video message expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Kamyab Jawan Programme’s team for taking pro-youth initiatives.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Skill Development Scholarship under KJP beacon of hope for unemployed youth: Dar appeared first on Official News Pakistan.