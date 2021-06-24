Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority is going to organize a webinar to celebrate “World SME Day” on June 25, 2021

Lahore, June 23, 2021 (PPI-OT):The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize a webinar to celebrate “World SME Day” on Friday, June 25, 2021 that will also be addressed by Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Federal Minister Industries and Production.

The first Session of this webinar to be opened at 3:30 p.m. would be addressed by Mr. Kamran Ali Afzal, Federal Secretary MOIP, Mr. Raza Baqir, Governor State Bank of Pakistan and Mr. Hashim Raza, Chief Executive Officer, SMEDA, who will highlight the role of government in supporting SMEs during Pandemic through programs and services of their organizations.

The second session of this webinar would cover new business initiation and product transformation during Pandemic, in which Sheikh Sajjad Afzal, Ms. Fakhra Jamal Siddiqui and Mr. Muhammad Anas Ganaei would tell their success stories as representatives of the SME sector.

The world SME Day is celebrated every year on 27th June to make the public aware of the facilities and incentives given by different states for promotion of SMEs. This year the theme of incentives revolves around the facilities provided by governments for survival of SMES in global catastrophe of Covid-19.

It is notable that according to a survey report jointly compiled by Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI), Asian Productivity Organization (APO) and SMEDA in February last, Pakistan was ranked 3rd at world level in the best support provided by a government to help SMEs mitigate the impact of Covid-19.

