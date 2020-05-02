Small businesses demand ease in Eid shopping season

May 3, 2020

Karachi: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) in a statement here Sunday said the government is lacking positive strategy for overcoming the Coronavirus pandemic, which has disabled the SME units during Ramadhan, the best business period of the year.

UNISAME President Zulfikar Thaver said no time must be wasted to overcome spread of the Covid-19 and no time must be wasted to ensure the optimum production in such circumstances. Best strategy is a must.

He said we have to curb the spread at the same time not let the economy fall totally. We have to reduce the impact by smart lockdown and allow the factories to function under Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) wherever possible to keep the economy ticking. Production is the lifeline.

Thaver said we need to allow e-commerce under SOPs. The governments need to allow the organs of the economy and the pillars to perform as best as possible that is agriculture, industry, construction, exports, banking, leasing, insurance and logistics are doing a good job and their efforts are appreciated.

Without these arms functioning we cannot imagine the irreparable loss which would have been caused to the sector, he said. After all the sector needs to survive despite the pandemic which is not totally out of control and the long period of lock down has curtailed its spread in Pakistan.

The Sindh government acted promptly in imposing lock down but now they have to restore smart lock down to keep the economy in gear, said Thaver. It is pertinent to note that for many micro entrepreneurs to medium sized entrepreneurs this period of Ramadhan and Eid festival enables them to earn and save for the whole year.

UNISAME experts said best precaution, best health care and best psychological care is the need of the hour. Federal and provincial governments need to be on the same page and this pandemic must not be politicized it is to be fought by all. The governments must plead for help from the rich to join hands to eradicate it. If managed well the victims can recover and they are recovering. God willing very soon some vaccine will be developed.

In the meantime total lock down is crippling and instead smart lock down is the best answer.

In Punjab industries have been allowed to open and notifications are being issued. Likewise it is the humble request to open in other provinces to enable the SME sector get back on its feet. The sector promises to follow the SOPs in letter and spirit.

In view of the undertaking the SME sector hopes their request will be considered and by Monday the 4th May the permission will be granted.

