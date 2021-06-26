Lahore, June 24, 2021 (PPI-OT):Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Federal Minister Industries and Production will address the “World SME Day” to be observed by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) by holding a Webinar tomorrow (Friday, June 25, 2021). According to SMEDA sources, the World SME Day is celebrated every year on 27th June to highlight the incentives provided by independent states to their SMEs. This year the theme of incentives revolves around the facilities provided by governments for survival of SMEs in global catastrophe of Covid-19. This is encouraging that as per a survey of Asian Development Bank Institute and Asian Productivity Organization, Pakistan has been ranked 3rd among the countries, who provided the best support services to their SMEs for surviving in the peak time of Corona catastrophe.

SMEDA Webinar, in its first session, will highlight the incentives and services provided by the government through SBP, SMEDA and other departments during Corona Pandemic. Mr. Kamran Ali Afzal, Federal Secretary MOIP, Mr. Raza Baqir, Governor State Bank of Pakistan and Mr. Hashim Raza, Chief Executive Officer, SMEDA will address this session. The second session of this webinar would cover new business initiation and product transformation during Pandemic, in which Sheikh Sajjad Afzal, Ms. Fakhra Jamal Siddiqui and Mr. Muhammad Anas Ganaei would tell their success stories as representatives of the SME sector.

For more information, contact:

DGM (Admin. and PR)

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA)

4th Floor, Building No.3, Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex,

Egerton Road, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-111-111-456

Fax: +92-42-36304926-7

Email: aligohar@smeda.org.pk, helpdesk@smeda.org.pk

Website: www.smeda.org.pk

The post SMEDA observes World SME Day appeared first on Business News Pakistan.