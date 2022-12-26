Smog: Commission suggests to extend more 14 holidays in schools

ISLAMABAD: Following the severe issue of the smog, the Judicial Water and Environmental Commission (JWEC) Monday suggested the Education Department to extend two weeks of winter holidays in schools.

According to a report, the JWEC sent a letter to the School Education Secretary to extend school holidays on Monday. The sources said that the Judicial Commission has written to the Education Department in light of the High Court’s order. In light of the judicial commission’s letter, the education department will soon issue a notification for the extension of school holidays, sources said.

The sources said that the notification for an extension of winter vacation in schools will be presented in the High Court tomorrow. In the previous hearing, the court had directed the Judicial Commission to suggest to the Education Department to extend the school holidays by 2 weeks.