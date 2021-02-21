Smuggled goods worth 35 billion seized during July-January, 2021

Islamabad, February 21, 2021 (PPI-OT): In line with the vision of Prime Minister, Pakistan Customs, FBR being the lead counter-smuggling agency has taken concrete steps to curb the menace of smuggling. These steps are yielding excellent results and thus providing better environment to the local economy and industry for achieving its growth.

During 7 months (July 2020-Jan 2021) of current financial year smuggled goods worth Rs. 35 billion have been seized thus showing an increase of 59% when compared to the corresponding period (Jul 2019-Jan 2020) of the last financial year when smuggled goods worth Rs 22 Billion were seized. Moreover, the counter-smuggling performance of 7 months of current FY is almost equal to the performance of 12 months of last FY when smuggled items worth Rs 36 billion were seized.

During current FY, the increase in value of seizure as compared to last FY has been recorded in Non-Custom Paid (NCP) vehicles-Rs. 11.3 billion (66%), betel nuts-Rs. 3.4 billion (105%), fabrics-Rs. 1.9 billion (28%), cigarettes-Rs. 553 million (70%), auto-parts-Rs 492 million (113%), electronic goods- Rs. 380 million (67%), Diesel-Rs. 899 million (93%) and Gold/silver bars/jewellery-Rs. 271 million (104%).

During the current financial year, FBR has also made major seizures of endangered wildlife-falcons, liquor and narcotics. In addition, Pakistan Customs also played a vital role in seizure of 06 M.Tonnes of Iodine used in manufacturing of an illicit drug methamphetamine which was also appreciated by International Agencies like UNODC and US DEA Office.

Moreover, recent operation led by Pakistan Customs against Illegal POL Outlets has also been a successful attempt in combating the menace of smuggling by sealing more than 2000 illegal outlets all over the country and initiating criminal proceedings against the perpetrators. Due to such landmark steps, local industry is gaining ground as the flow of smuggled goods has decreased drastically during the financial year. Stringent measures have also been adopted to stop reverse flow of smuggle-prone items from unfrequented routes thus resulting into increase of such items in imports. The extra ordinary counter smuggling performance shows FBR’s commitment to combat smuggling and promote trade and local industry.

