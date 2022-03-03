Snatcher gang held; cash and mobile phone recovered 

Islamabad, March 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):Islamabad Sabzi Mandi police have arrested three accused involved in numerous street crime incidents in Islamabad, a police spokesman said. According to details, IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas had issued special orders for prevention of crime and arrest of criminal elements and recovery of stolen property.

Following these directions, a sabzi mandi police team under supervision of SP Industrial Area Saud khan headed by SHO Sabzi Mandi Ishtiaq Hussain Shah and other officials arrested three accused of a snatchers’ gang. Police team also recovered 08 mobile phones, looted cash and weapons used in crime. This gang was involved in numerous snatching incidents in areas of IJP road, Sabzi mandi and adjacent areas.

Arrested accused were identified as Ameer Nawab, Aziz and Abdul Samad. Cases have been registered against the accused and investigation is underway IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the police performance and further directed to intensify this crackdown in the whole city.

For more information, contact:

Islamabad Police

Data centre H-11, Admin Block,

Police Head Quarter, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9258371 Ext (160)

Fax: +92-51-4443180

Email: webmaster@islamabadpolice.gov.pk

Website: https://islamabadpolice.gov.pk