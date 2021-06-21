Snatchers/street criminals held, looted items recovered

Islamabad, June 20, 2021 (PPI-OT):Islamabad Khanna police team has arrested a gang of four criminals who have been found involved in several snatching and street crime incidents in the city. The police also recovered snatched motorbikes and weapons along with ammunition from them. According to the details, SSP (Operations) Islamabad police, Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer had categorically directed all the Zonal SPs to accelerate their efforts to arrest the accused involved in street crimes and snatching incidents and recover the looted items.

Following these directions, SP (Rural-Zone), Nousherwan constituted police teams under supervision of SDPO Shehzad Town, ASP Usman Munir. A Khanna Police team headed by SHO Khanna police station Sub-Inspector Ashiq Khan and also included SI Ghulam Mustafa and other police officials. This team ensured high vigilance in the area and succeeded to nab 4 snatchers. These accused were preparing for dacoity and police team, on a tip off conducted a successful raid and arrested them.

The accused have been identified as Usaid s/o Fazal Raheem, Sani Boss s/o Gul Abbas, Noor Najaf s/o Pervaiz Masih and Jawad Masood s/o Masood Raheem. The Police team also recovered 2 motorbikes and 4 pistols along with ammunition from their possession. SSP (Operations) has said that during the preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed their involvement in numerous incidents of snatching and street crime in the areas of Khanna, Lohi Bher, Koral, Sihala and Express Highway. The accused used to commit crime on gun-point at midnight and snatched motorbikes, cameras, mobile phones and other valuables.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar have appreciated this performance and announced cash rewards and commendation certificates for the team. SSP (Operations) emphasized that, Islamabad Police is determined to curb snatching incidents in the city and numerous gangs have been apprehended previously. “Safety and Security of the citizens is our duty and no stone would be unturned in this regard” he added.

