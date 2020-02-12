Soft Image of Pakistan: PCB, WAPDA to organise Exhibition Cricket Match at Mohmand in March 

February 11, 2020

Lahore, February 11, 2020 (PPI-OT):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) will jointly organise a cricket-exhibition match in Tribal District Mohmand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The match is scheduled to be played in March as part of ‘Pakistan Day’ celebrations at Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project. Renowned players of the Pakistani cricket team will feature in the match along with other national and local cricketers. This was decided in a meeting held at WAPDA House between WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) and PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan.

The match at Mohmand will tremendously contribute in creating soft image of Pakistan – the erstwhile FATA in particular – in addition to promoting sports in far-flung areas of the country. The match will also help bring into lime light the peaceful environment of the area, which passed through serious security issues couple of years ago.

Now peace and normalcy prevail in the area due to sacrifices made by the Pakistan Armed Forces, police and people of the area. The conducive environment enabled WAPDA to commence construction work on Mohmand Dam in May last year. It is worth mentioning here that WAPDA, as part of its corporate social responsibility, has been playing a pivotal role for promotion of sports in Pakistan for more than half-a-century.

