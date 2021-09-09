Software Technology Zone in Lahore Soon: Minister Finance Punjab 

Lahore, September 09, 2021 (PPI-OT):Finance Minister of Punjab Makhdoom Hashim Jawan has said that the Punjab government is establishing a Software Technology Zone in Lahore for export growth and to generate employment opportunities. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of newly renovated LCCI historic Amin Hall. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, former President Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman and President The Bank of Punjab Zafar Masud also spoke on the occasion.

The Minister said that Lahore is going to be a major hub of business activities in future. Government has received Rs. 26 billion from the auction of plots of Central Business District Lahore. He said that the LCCI proposals will be made part of Annual Development Plan and a sum of Rs. 10 billion have been reserved for this purpose.

“Role of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has always remained positive and gave good input to the government”, the Minister added. He said that the government has adopted strategies to flourish the industrial sector so that it can produce job opportunities at mass level. He said that the private sector has an important role to play for the economy while role of the government is to act as a facilitator. He said that both the government and private sector needed to change and make innovations.

“Without industrial development, economic prosperity is beyond the imagination Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said adding that sustainable measures are being taken to get the desired results. He said that the government has also ensured that laws, rules and regulations should be business friendly. The Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masud said that the business community is backbone of the economy.

The Bank of Punjab is providing exceptional banking products and services on priority to the business community. He also appreciated efforts of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that the government should take business community on board regarding trade and industry related decisions.

He said that the primary objective of LCCI is to protect the interests of the business community while remaining committed to the cause of development of the country. There are a number of issues that must be tackled on priority. He said that the government should help business community to cope with the challenges.

It is not only vital to accelerate the trade and economic activities but is also a must for trust building between the government and the private sector. Mian Tariq Misbah informed the Minister about various measures, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has taken to facilitate its members including establishment of various facilitation desks of the government departments.

Earlier, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and President the Bank of Punjab Zafar Masud jointly inaugurated the newly renovated and historic “Amin Hall” of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Former LCCI President Sohail lashari, former Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa, Executive Committee Members Tehmina saeed Ch., Nusrat Tahir, Haji Muhammad Asif Sehar, Yasir Khursheed, Wasif Yousaf, Saleem Asghar Bhatti, Malik Riaz Iqbal, Mardan Ali Zaidi, Ibrahim Sheikh, Shahid Nazir, Zeeshan Sohail Malik, Sh Sajjad Afzal and Wadood Alvi were also present on the occasion.

