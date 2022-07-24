Soldier martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists 

Islamabad, July 24, 2022 (PPI-OT):One soldier embraced martyrdom during exchange of fire between troops and terrorists in general area of Draban in Dera Ismail Khan District. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the martyred soldier, who fought gallantly, was identified as Lance Naik Mujeeb-ur-Rehman resident of Lakki Marwat. The ISPR said troops effectively engaged the terrorist’s location. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk