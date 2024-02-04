Soldier Muhammad Tariq Shaheed laid to rest with full military honours

ISLAMABAD: Soldier Muhammad Tariq Shaheed was laid to rest in his native area Badin, Sindh today, with full military honor.

According to ISPR, a large number of senior officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army, relatives and local people attended funeral prayer of the Shaheed.

Muhammad Tariq was martyred in an ambush by terrorists in the disputed area between South Sudan during the United Nations peacekeeping mission.

Pakistan's peacekeeping forces have always distinguished themselves for their professionalism and devotion to duty.

So far, 181 Pakistanis have sacrificed their lives for international peace.