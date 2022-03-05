Some anti-Pakistan forces not digesting rapid development in country: Qureshi 

Islamabad, March 05, 2022 (PPI-OT):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said some anti-Pakistan forces are not digesting the rapid development being made by the country. He was addressing Haqooq-e-Sindh March in Tando Muhammad Khan.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the nation, armed forces, police and other law enforcing agencies have untidily defeated the terrorists and Pakistan is moving fast on the path of economic growth with foreign investment pouring in. The Foreign Minister said this situation is not acceptable to some antagonist forces, therefore they are carrying out terrorist attacks like the Peshawar blast to create uncertainty among the people.

