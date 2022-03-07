Some foreign forces want to destabilize Pakistan: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that some foreign forces want to destabilize Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference here on Monday, he said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has identified a big group of terrorists and they will soon be nabbed. The Interior Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has given an independent foreign policy to the country.

He announced three local holidays from 22nd to 24th March in connection with the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting to be held in Islamabad. Commenting on the political situation, the Interior Minister said the no confidence motion either against the Speaker or the Prime Minister will face defeat.

He said regardless of soaring prices of petroleum products in the international market, the government has reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by ten rupees per liter and that of the electricity by five rupees per unit. Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said no hurdle will be created in the way of PPP’s long march and they will be provided with security.