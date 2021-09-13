Some media owners, considering fake news as their right, protesting against PMDA law 

Islamabad, September 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says some media owners, considering fake news as their right, are asking their employees to protest against proposed Media Development Authority law and receive bonus. In a tweet, he raised a point as to how a law that protects a media worker and envisages heavy fine for fake news can be against journalism. The Minister pointed out how fake news could be a basic right.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk