Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-rate

KARACHI:Southern Punjab have been fined Rs10,000 for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Sunday’s National T20 Cup match against Northern.

In the stipulated time, Southern Punjab were an over short of their target after taking into account time allowances and, as such, were charged under Article 2.22 of the PCB’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel that deals with minimum over-rate offences.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Imran Javed and Shozab Raza, third umpire Imtiaz Iqbal and fourth umpire Asif Yaqoob.

Southern Punjab captain Shan Masood pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Mohammad Anees.