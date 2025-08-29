National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday denounced India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty and release water without warning, calling it ‘water aggression’ and a violation of international law. He accused India of deliberately causing floods that led to fatalities and widespread infrastructural damage in Pakistan.
Sadiq argued that prior notification would have enabled Pakistan to implement preventative measures and minimize losses. He characterized India’s conduct as reckless, irresponsible, and a threat to regional stability, suggesting it was a tactic to distract from internal issues.
He praised the unified national response to what he called Indian aggression on May 10, 2025, commending citizens and armed forces. He declared the nation united against this recent ‘water aggression,’ ready to defend its territory.
The Speaker expressed sympathy for flood victims and lauded the armed forces, institutions, and individuals involved in rescue and relief work. He urged national unity in supporting and rehabilitating those impacted by the disaster, emphasizing Pakistan’s history of resilience and compassion during crises. He implored the public to fully cooperate with relief operations and offered prayers for the deceased, bereaved families, and injured.