Speaker Na Inaugurates Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project In Swabi

Islamabad, October 18, 2020 (PPI-OT):Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar says the government has formulated a comprehensive plan to control inflation and initiate strict action against elements involved in hoarding. Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Pehur Canal Extension in district Swabi, he said the government is focusing to improve economic conditions of people and soon the country would be in a new phase of progress and prosperity. The Speaker said that extension of Pehur Canal would irrigate 13,000 kanals of land and bring revolutionary change in socio-economic conditions of people living in district Swabi.

He said that Rashakai Economic Zone would prove to be a milestone achievement in developing the area and help creating employment opportunities for the people. Asad Qaisar said that the government has planned various schemes for facilitation of farmers and a committee would be constituted relating to agriculture sector with a representation of all stakeholders.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk