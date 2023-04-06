Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani strongly condemned the attack by Israeli forces on worshipers in the first qibla of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the attack of extremist Hindus on Muslim worshipers in eight states of India

Islamabad, April 06, 2023 (PPI-OT):The brutal attack on Muslim worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan is a serious violation of basic human rights, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly. The Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly pray for the speedy recovery of the injured as a result of the attack by Israeli forces in Al-Aqsa Mosque. The attack by extremist Hindus on Muslim worshipers in eight states of India is too little to be condemned, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

The Parliament and people of Pakistan express full solidarity with the Palestinian people and the Muslim community in India, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly. Al-Aqsa Mosque and the treatment of Muslims in Indian states is against the modern norms of the world, Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly.

OIC needs to take immediate notice against atrocities against Muslims in Al-Aqsa Mosque and Indian states, Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly The international community should take notice of the atrocities committed against Muslim worshipers in Palestine and Indian states, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

Atrocities and violations of human rights against Muslims in Al-Aqsa Mosque and Indian states are a matter of concern for international human rights organizations, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly. The world will have to break the silence on the violence and atrocities against Muslims in Al-Aqsa Mosque and Indian states, said Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf.

