Islamabad: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasized the importance of resolving the Kashmir issue for sustainable peace in the region. He expressed these views in anticipation of Yaum-e-Istehsal Kashmir, observed annually on August 5th, underscoring the urgency of addressing this longstanding conflict in line with United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
According to National Assembly of Pakistan, Speaker Sadiq condemned the unilateral actions by India on August 5, 2019, including the revocation of Article 370 and 35-A, which altered the status of Indian-Occupied Kashmir. He highlighted the ongoing military presence and the suppression of Kashmiri rights under these changes.
Sadiq also recognized the enduring spirit of the Kashmiri people, describing their quest for self-determination as inspirational for the region. Additionally, he expressed strong disapproval of the assassination of former PM of Palestine and Hamas leader, Mr. Ismail Haniyeh, and denounced the continued Israeli actions in Palestine, reaffirming Pakistan’s support for both Kashmiri and Palestinian causes.
